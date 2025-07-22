Report Suspicious Messages to the Authorities Immediately – Cyber Security Authority Urges Public

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) of Ghana has warned the general public to be cautious of fake job offers sent through text messages, emails, and social media.

In an official public alert posted on Facebook on the 22nd July, 2025, the Authority urged citizens to report any suspicious messages to help protect themselves and others from online scams.

According to the CSA, criminals are pretending to be employers to trick people into giving away their money or personal information.

The post said the scammers usually send unsolicited messages offering fake job opportunities, hoping to take advantage of job seekers.

The Authority explained that genuine job offers go through official channels. “Do not pay for job applications or interviews,” the CSA stated.

It further advised Ghanaians to always check the source of job offers and never continue conversations with unknown or suspicious contacts.

The warning comes as many Ghanaians continue to look for employment, making them easy targets for cybercriminals.

The CSA said that the spread of fake job messages through SMS, email, and messaging platforms has become a serious threat describing the way scammers operate as “Modus Operandi.

“sending unsolicited messages may look real, but they are designed to trick people” the authority affirmed.

The CSA is therefore calling on the public to be cautious and alert. It urged the public to report any suspicious activity of fraud and fake job offers.

“If you receive a message about a job offer from someone you do not know or trust, take time to verify the information before responding. Your safety starts with awareness,” the CSA stressed.

By Jacob Aggrey