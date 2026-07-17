Resetting Ghana tour: Volta Star Textiles to bounce back – Pres assures

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a comprehensive plan to restore the Volta Star Textiles Limited at Juapong to its former status as a major garment manufacturing firm.

He said the government was committed to reviving the company through strategic partnerships, investment mobilisation and the modernisation of its operations.

President Mahama explained that significant progress had already been made, noting that a transaction advisor had been appointed, while strategic investors were invited to submit proposals.

He disclosed that one investor had been selected to partner the government to revive the factory.

“I am pleased to announce that significant progress has been made. A transactions advisor was appointed, strategic investors were invited to submit proposals, and one investor has been selected to partner government in reviving the factory,” he said.

The President added that the selected investor, together with the transaction advisor, would soon visit the factory to begin preparations towards modernising the facility and returning it to full operations.

President Mahama made these remarks at Juapong in the Volta Region yesterday when he broke ground for the construction of a 24-hour market as part of his “Resetting Ghana” tour of the region.

The tour, he explained, was aimed at assessing the progress of various government initiatives across the region.

He further revealed that arrangements were being made to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Benin for the supply of cotton to support the operations of the revived factory.

President Mahama said the revival of the company would create jobs, strengthen Ghana’s textile value chain and reposition Juapong as a key industrial hub.

He noted that the company had, over the years, symbolised hope, employment and industrial progress for thousands of families in Juapong and beyond, stressing that its revival was crucial not only for the local economy but also for national development.

Touching on broader development plans, the President said the vision for the Volta Region extended beyond individual projects.

He explained that under the 24-hour economy initiative, the Volta Economic Corridor was being developed to integrate agriculture, manufacturing, aquaculture, logistics, inland water transport, renewable energy, tourism and export-led industrialisation.

“The goal is to create an economic ecosystem where production, processing, transportation and trade support each other. Communities such as Juapong will become important commercial and industrial centres within this corridor,” he stated.

President Mahama also assured victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillages of the government’s commitment to compensate them.

He said funds had been earmarked for that purpose, with verification and assessment processes currently underway ahead of payment.

On infrastructure, the President disclosed that plans were advancing for the construction of the Volivo Bridge.

He said a delegation led by the Minister of Roads had recently travelled to Japan and concluded discussions on the project.

According to him, delays over the past eight years had led to the withdrawal of the previous contractor, necessitating a new procurement process.

“I have been assured that the process will be completed before the end of the year, after which the new contractor will commence work on the bridge,” he added.

As part of his two-day tour, President Mahama visited the Peki College of Education to inspect work on a multipurpose assembly hall.

He also inspected progress on the Asikuma–Sokode–UHAS road project and a multipurpose laboratory at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

FROM JULIUS YAO PETETSI & SAMUEL AGBEWODE, JUAPONG