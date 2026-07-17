Residents petition government over TDC land dispute • But TDC denies wrongdoing

Residents of Tema Community One, Site Three and Eight have appealed to the government to step in and resolve an escalating land dispute with TDC Ghana Limited.

They said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 between the community and TDC made provision for the development of parts of the area, including the preservation and construction of a community playground and other public facilities.

However, the residents alleged that the current management of TDC had departed from the agreement by commencing construction on land earmarked for the playground, in what they describe as a breach of the MoU.

They explained that the matter was taken to court, where they secured an injunction on the disputed land pending the final determination of the case.

Speaking at a press conference, the residents claimed that TDC had continued work on the site despite the court order.

They, therefore, called on the government and relevant authorities to ensure that the company complies with the injunction and respects the rule of law.

The President of the Residents’ Association, Mr Kwesi Aduamah, urged authorities to intervene to prevent further tension in the community.

Some residents also alleged that military personnel had, on several occasions, been deployed to the area to intimidate them when they attempted to halt the ongoing works.

In response, TDC Ghana Limited denied breaching any court order, insisting that it had not been formally served with an injunction.

The Head of Corporate Planning and Communication at TDC, Mrs Dorothy Asare-Kumah Adolf, said although the company was aware of the legal action initiated by the residents, it had acted with restraint and respect for the judicial process.

According to her, the ongoing works in the area were unrelated to the subject matter before the court and did not interfere with the residents’ possession or quiet enjoyment of the disputed land.

“TDC has not been served with any order of injunction. However, we are aware that they have gone to court and we respect the reliefs they are seeking. The activities currently ongoing in the community have nothing to do with those reliefs and therefore do not constitute a breach of any court order,” the company stated.

She further maintained that the company had not carried out any demolition, nor interfered with the residents’ garage or their use of the land, and would continue to respect due process until the case is determined.

Mrs Asare-Kumah Adolf also raised concerns about divisions within the residents’ association, saying conflicting claims over its leadership had made engagement difficult.

She added that previous attempts at dialogue had stalled because different groups claimed to represent the community.

The company maintained that the land in question remained public property and could not be taken over by any individual or group without proper allocation under the Land Act.

She said TDC remained open to constructive engagement with a duly mandated leadership of the association while awaiting the court’s final decision.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, TEMA

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