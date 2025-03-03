Revenue collection by MMDAs must go digital – Deputy Minister-designate, LGCRA

There is the need to imple­ment digital revenue collec­tion systems at the Metro, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) levels to secure essential funding for development initia­tives in various regions, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the Deputy Minister -designate of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs (MLGCRA), has stated.

This approach, she said, would aid in identifying instances of mismanagement, ensuring adher­ence to financial regulations, and fostering best practices in revenue generation.

In her responses to questions when she appeared before the par­liamentary Appointment Commit­tee on Friday, the Deputy Minister Designate noted that traditional methods of revenue collection faced numerous challenges, result­ing in insufficient fund mobilisa­tion for development within the assemblies.

The Deputy Minister-designate, who is also the Member of Parlia­ment (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, emphasized that the approach would ensure effective monitoring and records keeping of collected accounts.

“The traditional method of revenue collection by the assem­blies presents numerous challeng­es, primarily due to the physical nature of payment processing to officers. However, with the advent of digitalisation, clients can now make payments from the comfort of their own locations, and these payments are directly credited to the assemblies’ accounts for devel­opmental purposes,” she stressed.

She explained that most of the assemblies could be taken off from government subvention if they were able to generate enough revenue internally for their devel­opment.

“Assemblies with enough gener­ating resources like LaDMA with many residential and commercial infrastructures can be taken off government support if they can collect enough revenue for their development,” Ms Sowah indicated.

On gender equity, she empha­sised that the Affirmative Action Act, which was enacted by parlia­ment, should serve as a catalyst for encouraging women and girls to pursue roles of interest in politics and other sectors.

However, she observed that many tend to hesitate in expressing their interest.

“The Affirmative Action Act makes way for 30 per cent partic­ipation of female in all level of the economy but it’s not going to be preserved if they don’t show up so there should be efforts to make them to show interest,” she underlined.

Ms Sowah further expressed her intention to advocate a transforma­tive mentorship programme in part­nership with the Gender Ministry and various stakeholders.

This initiative aims to educate women and girls from primary through tertiary education, en­couraging them to engage actively in society, similar to their male counterparts.

The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of collaboration among regional houses of Chiefs, tradition­al leaders, parents, political parties, and other entities to empower girls from a young age through to higher education, highlighting the necessity for them to take an interest in all sectors of the economy.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON