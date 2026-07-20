Revised basic school curriculum to introduce coding, AI and TVET- Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that a revised national curriculum for kindergarten to junior high school will be presented to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday for further approval.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series today, Mr. Iddrisu said the new curriculum was developed by the National Curriculum Assessment Agency (NaCCA) as part of efforts to improve teaching and learning at the basic education level.

According to him, the revised curriculum will be formally submitted to the Ministry before it is forwarded to President John Dramani Mahama. He added that it will then be sent to Cabinet and Parliament for consideration and approval.

Mr. Iddrisu said the revised curriculum is designed to support a “Smart Start” approach by strengthening the teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

He explained that the government intends to introduce new subjects, including coding, electronics, artificial intelligence (AI) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), into the basic school curriculum.

The Minister said the changes form part of the government’s commitment to equipping pupils with practical and digital skills needed to meet the demands of the modern world.

He expressed confidence that the revised curriculum would help prepare learners for future opportunities by integrating technology and innovation into education from the early years of schooling.

By: Jacob Aggrey