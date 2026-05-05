Rice glut hits Afadzato-South farmers …as 170,000 bags remain unsold

Rice farmers in the Afadzato-South District of the Volta Region have appealed to the government to intervene by purchasing thousands of bags of unsold rice to enable them to earn income, cater for their families and prepare for the next farming season.

According to the farmers, despite recording a bumper harvest, they were struggling to find a market for their produce.

They said some traders have taken advantage of the situation, offering between GH¢250 and GH¢300 for a bag of rice far below the usual price of GH¢600.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times at Ve-Koloenu yesterday, a farmer, Mr Dickson Addo, said in previous years traders bought rice directly from farms, allowing farmers to make meaningful income.

However, he noted that the situation has been different for the 2026 harvest season.

Mr Addo explained that many farmers were now heavily indebted, as they took loans from banks with the expectation of repaying them after harvest and sales.

“The situation has created fear and panic among farmers, as many are unable to repay their loans and may not qualify for further credit to continue their farming activities,” he revealed.

He added that although government officials visited the area and were briefed on the farmers’ plight, nothing has been heard for nearly six months.

Mr Addo, therefore, called on the government to purchase the rice to help farmers meet their basic needs, including the payment of school fees for their children.

Another farmer, Mr Samuel Womeglo, mentioned that he harvested 3,000 bags of rice and stored them in anticipation of buyers.

He said traders who visited claimed imported rice was cheaper and offered to buy at reduced prices, which he declined.

Mr Womeglo attributed the high cost of local rice to expensive farm inputs such as fertiliser, land preparation, land rental and agrochemicals.

He urged the government to subsidise fertiliser and agrochemicals to help reduce production costs.

He also pointed to the high cost of milling and harvesting, noting that farmers rely on privately owned machines, which charge exorbitant fees.

Mr Womeglo underscored the need for government support in the provision of farming equipment, including rice cultivation and harvesting machines, milling facilities and warehouses.

Mr Edward Tyson Mensah, another rice farmer, disclosed that hiring a private harvesting machine costs between GH¢500 and GH¢800 per acre.

He suggested that instead of free distribution of fertilizer, which he claimed often does not reach the intended beneficiaries, government should subsidise it to make it accessible to farmers.

The Assembly Member for the Ve-Koloenu-Darfor Electoral Area, Mr Delka Edem Akasreku, also appealed to the government to support farmers with rice milling machines, subsidised fertiliser and ploughing equipment to boost production and attract the youth into rice farming.

Confirming the situation, the Afadzato-South District Director of Food and Agriculture, Mr Divine Agbegoe, explained that a total of 170,000 bags of rice produced by 893 farmers remain unsold, describing it as a major emerging challenge in the district.

Mr Agbegoe indicated that his office was considering diversifying into vegetable production, which he said offered a more reliable market and could help improve farmers’ incomes.

When contacted, the Volta Regional Director of Buffer Stock Company, Mr Bright Delali Kugbeadzor, assured farmers that steps were being taken to address their concerns.

He explained that the main challenge was lack of adequate storage facilities, adding that a warehouse in Hohoe was currently being renovated.

Once completed, he said the Buffer Stock Company would begin purchasing the unsold rice.

Mr Kugbeadzor further noted that similar marketing challenges had been identified in other parts of the Volta Region and assured that measures were being put in place to resolve them.

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, VE-KOLOENU

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