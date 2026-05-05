Over 300 women trained in affiliate marketing

More than 300 women participated in the Click-to-Cargo Programme aimed at equipping participants with practical skills in importation, affiliate marketing, and digital business tools to enable them to compete in Ghana’s growing digital economy.

The two-day event, which was held at the at the Accra Digital Centre last month, drew participation of students from various universities, including the University of Ghana, UPSA, and Accra Technical University, as well as career women seeking to diversify and grow their incomes.

During the training session, the participants were also taken through training modules that focused on how to source products from China using various platforms, manage shipping logistics through both air and sea freight, and how to build and sustain an online business presence through shameless, consistent social media marketing.

Addressing participants at the event, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Limited and architect of the initiative, Christine Ansong, said the programme represented a direct intervention against structural barriers that had long kept women at the margins of digital commerce.

“This programme is not simply a training event. It is a declaration that Ghanaian women belong at the centre of our digital economy, not at its margins. For far too long, the barriers to entry in digital commerce and global trade have been disproportionately high for women,” Mrs Ansong elaborated.

“The Click-to-Cargo Programme is our answer to that reality. We have designed every aspect of it, from the curriculum to the on-site financial services, to ensure that when a woman walks out of the Accra Digital Centre, she does not merely walk away with knowledge. She walks away with a business,” Mrs Ansong added.

She affirmed the commitment of her outfit to empower Ghanaian women to lead and contribute to Ghana’s digital revolution through skill training programmes and not become observers.

Mrs Ansong further advised participants to harness the capabilities of ChatGPT to generate 30-day content plans, structure their posting schedules, and ensure consistent visibility across social media platforms.

The training programme was facilitated by the Chief Executive Officer of Bellissamay Enterprise, Mrs Bellissa Quaye, and sponsored by various organisations.

The sponsors include the National Petroleum Authority, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), and Seabird, with additional institutional support from the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), Access Bank, and Legal Firm RomanLevi and Associates.

BY TIMES REPORTER

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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