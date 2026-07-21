RLFG launches ‘Diva Series’ rugby to strengthen women’s game

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) has officially launched the Rugby League Diva Series, a new women’s competition aimed at increasing female participation, strengthening player development pathway, and creating regular competitive opportunities for girls and women across the country.

Held at the University of Ghana Rugby pitch, the launch brought together players, coaches, administrators and stakeholders to mark another milestone in the Federation’s commitment to grow the game among women.

Designed as a long-term player development programme, the Diva Series will be played on the last Saturday of every month, with teams earning points throughout the season before the overall champions are crowned in November.

The all-play-all competition would have four teams contesting in the inaugural edition. They include Old Guards, Next Gen, Presbyterian Senior High School, La, and Accra Girls Senior High School.

The opening round of matches will take place on Saturday, July 25, at Accra Girls Senior High School with Next Gen taking on Old Guards in the opening fixture and Accra Girls against Presbyterian Senior High School, La.

RLFG President, Madam Juliana Storey, said to ensure players develop safely and progressively, the competition will begin with what they refer to as ‘Touch Rugby League’ in the first three months and transition to ‘Hold Rugby League’ in the fourth month.

She announced plans to expand the Diva Series into the Ashanti and Central regions as part of its wider strategy to establish sustainable women’s rugby league competitions nationwide.

The Vice Chairperson of the Greater Accra Rugby League Association, Madam Paulina Buabeng, described the ‘Diva Series’ as more than a competition, stating that the initiative would provide young women with opportunities to develop confidence, leadership, discipline and teamwork while progressing their rugby league careers.

There was an exciting 13-a-side exhibition match, giving spectators a glimpse of the standard and excitement the initiative aims to produce as more women enter the sport.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY