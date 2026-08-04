Team Ghana’s performance at 2026 Commonwealth Games hailed

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Ghana have praised Team Ghana for their performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ghana finished the Games with two medals, with Zinabu Issah winning silver in the women’s T57 shot put and boxer Amadu Mohammed claiming bronze in the men’s 55kg division.

In a statement, the GOC/CGA said Ghana’s athletes demonstrated courage, resilience and determination while competing against some of the best athletes across the Commonwealth.

The GOC/CGA praised the medal winners as well as the men’s 4x100m relay team of Joseph Paul Amoah, Mustapha Bokpin, Saminu Abdul-Rasheed and Benjamin Azamati for their performance.

“Despite the intensity of the competition, Ghana’s athletes rose to the challenge, working harder, pushing their limits and delivering respectable results that brought pride and honour to the nation,” the statement said.

The committee also commended athletes across all disciplines, including athletics, para-athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, swimming, para swimming, para powerlifting and weightlifting, noting that some competitors narrowly missed out on medals.

It noted that the athletes’ performances highlighted the growing potential of Ghana sports on the international stage and reflected the country’s ‘never-say-die’ spirit.

The GOC/CGA also expressed appreciation to government, corporate sponsors, coaches, technical officials, medical personnel, team management, the media, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and members of the Ghanaian community in Scotland for their support throughout the Games.

Looking ahead, the committee said the experience gained in Glasgow would provide a foundation for future success as preparations begin for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

According to the GOC/CGA, Team Ghana’s campaign should be measured not only by the medals won but also by the unity, resilience and fighting spirit displayed by athletes throughout the competition.

“The true success of Team Ghana’s campaign was beyond medals won, but the courage, unity, resilience and fighting spirit displayed against world-class opposition,” the statement added. –GNA

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