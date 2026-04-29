RNAQ’s lawyers accuse Godfred Dame of misleading public in his ongoing marriage legal dispute

Lawyers for businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye (RNAQ) have accused legal practitioner Godfred Yeboah Dame of misleading the public and breaching professional rules with a recent press statement.

In a letter dated April 28, 2026, Sory & Partners, acting on behalf of Mr. Quaye, responded to a press release issued by Mr. Dame on April 27.

The release was about comments Mr. Quaye made during an interview with media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, on the “Delay Show.”

Mr.Quaye’s lawyers said Mr. Dame’s decision to address the media on a matter currently before the courts was inappropriate.

They argued that such actions go against Rule 38 of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020, which discourages lawyers from making public comments on ongoing cases.

According to them, his publication “undermines the administration of justice” and shows disregard for professional standards.

They also rejected claims made in the press release alleging that Mr. Quaye made statements in the interview that damaged the reputation of his client, Madam Joana Quaye.

They further disputed claims that their client was unemployed and had no property when he returned to Ghana in 2009.

According to them, this assertion is not supported by the High Court’s judgment.

On the issue of business interests, the lawyers said matters relating to the ownership and shareholding of Quick Credit & Investment Micro Credit Limited were not part of the divorce proceedings, contrary to Mr. Dame’s claims.

They denied allegations that Mr. Quaye abused Madam Quaye. They pointed to a High Court decision in November 2025, which upheld a submission of no case, as proof that such claims were unfounded.

The lawyers stressed that their client has not tried to interfere with the ongoing court process. They described accusations that he attempted to obstruct justice as “unjustified” and “imaginative.”

They added that issues relating to property distribution are currently on appeal and are therefore sub judice, meaning they should not be discussed publicly.

The legal team urged Mr. Dame to stop discussing the matter in the media and allow the courts to handle it.

They maintained that Mr. Quaye remains committed to following due process and will continue to respect the authority of the court as the case proceeds.

By: Jacob Aggrey