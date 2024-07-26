Road Minister inspects projects in Volta, Oti Regions

The Minister of Roads and High­ways, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, has embarked on a two-day tour to the Vol­ta and Oti Regions to inspect the progress of ongoing road projects.

The first day of the minister’s tour took him to Atimpoku, where he inspected work on the 26 kilo­metre Atimpoku- Juapong -Asiku­ma road.

Mr Asenso Boakye was briefed on the 10.5 kilomtre Ho-Soko­de-Gborgame dual carriage road and expressed satisfaction about the work.

He also inspected work on 5.2 kilometre University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) and would be inspecting the Asiku­ma-Kpeve-Have eastern corridor road.

Mr Boakye, who inspected the effect of the flooded culvert on the Alabomi- stream at Juapong, said no physical damage was caused to the culvert, adding that dredging would be carried out in order to ensure easy flow of water.

The minister blamed the recent flood on the culvert to human ac­tivities as rubbish and debris filled the stream.

The Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), Mrs Faustina Oppong-Ye­boah, said the Atimpoku-Asikuma road project involved resealing and sectional repairs, which was carried out by First Sky Construction firm.

The Volta Regional Urban Road Director, Mr Edward Annan, said the 10.6 dual- carriage road from Ho to Sokode-Gborgame started in 2017, completed in May 2024 and handed over to the govern­ment.

Mr Annan explained that the dual-carriage road had improved traffic on the road and socioeco­nomic activities in the area, adding that the road had walk-ways for pedestrians.

He stated that traffic education on the road was carried out to im­prove on traffic and promote safety on the road.

The minister also inspected two-kilometre asphalted Ho town roads.