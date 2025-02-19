RSF kills 200 civilians in White Nile state – say activists

More than 200 unarmed civilians have been killed in a cluster of villages in Sudan over three days by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that is involved in a brutal conflict with the military, a local rights group has said.

The Emergency Lawyers network said the attacks happened in al-Kadaris and al-Khelwat towards the north of White Nile state – areas where the military had no presence.

RSF fighters were guilty of “executions, kidnappings, enforced disappearances and property looting”, the network added.

The RSF, which was allied to the military before the civil war broke out in April 2023, has not commented on the allegations.

The two had come to power together in a coup – but fell out over an interna­tionally backed plan to move towards civilian rule.

Some senior RSF lead­ers are currently in Kenya where they are expected to announce plans to form their own government in areas under their control.

Analysts warn the move could deepen divisions in Sudan.

Humanitarians have been sounding the alarm over Sudan, where the conflict has forced about 12 million people from their homes.

Tens of thousands of civil­ians have been killed, with both the RSF and army and the RSF accused of commit­ting atrocities.

At the heart of this con­flict is a falling out between Sudan’s de facto ruler and army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his depu­ty-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, who leads the RSF.

The RSF was recently dealt a significant blow when the army regained control of parts of the capital, Khar­toum – including its military headquarters.

—BBC