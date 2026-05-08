Minister calls for greater investment in creative sector

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called for stronger investment and greater recognition of creative professionals as key contributors to national development.

During a meeting with Harmonious Chorale, the Minister highlighted the persistent challenge of limited corporate sponsorship and the undervaluation of practitioners, especially in specialised areas such as choral and children-focused productions.

She stressed the need for a national shift in mindset to position the creative arts as a vital driver of Ghana’s cultural identity and global visibility.

The Minister also commended Harmonious Chorale for its outstanding international representation of Ghana and reiterated the Ministry’s support for the group’s upcoming participation in the Festival of Orthodox Church Music in Poland.