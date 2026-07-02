Rudi Garcia slams Senegal’s late tactical collapse in 2-1 loss to Belgium

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has criticised Senegal’s approach after letting a 2-0 lead slip to lose 2-1.

The Belgium coach made these remarks yesterday during a post match interview after their crucial comeback victory over Senegal in the Round of 32 in the ongoing World Cup.

“We know teams like that: they lose their tactical structure towards the end of the match,” Garcia said.

He added, “At 2-0 they tried to protect their goal, which in my opinion is a serious mistake.”

The Belgian boss warned his own side against making the same error.

“Remind me when we’re 2-0 up not to do that. Because when you concede to make it 2-1, the whole feel of the match changes,” he said.

Garcia added that Belgium’s stoppage-time winner from a “completely justified penalty” sealed a deserved comeback.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme