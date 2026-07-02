“I’m battle-tested to deliver”

The North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Sulley Sambian, has disclosed that he is tried, tested, and battle-ready to assume the position of Regional Chairman.

He indicated that over the period, he has groomed himself well and has what it takes to ensure the party, in the home region of the NPP flagbearer, continues to widen its dominance over the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a brief interaction with the media in Tamale, the private legal practitioner said that his quest for the position stems from his desire to make the North East Region a no-go area for the opposition.

He said, “I am tried, tested, and ready to lead the NPP in the region as Chairman. I am offering my expertise following years of service to ensure that the region becomes a no-go area for our opponents.”

This is the home region of our flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and it requires very skilled hands to steer affairs and ensure that his victory in 2028 is not a mirage.

” I have the strategy and the mental ability to deliver,” he assured.

According to him, the 2028 contest will not be about who is good at engaging in propaganda, but about who can combine brawn and brainpower to reclaim and increase the parliamentary seats in the area.

Lawyer Sambian will face incumbent Regional Chairman Nurudeen, who was retained at the last Regional Conference in Nalerigu on May 27, 2022.

At that conference, Nurudeen won with 71 of 146 valid votes, a 21-vote margin over his closest challenger, former Yagaba-Kubore Constituency Chairman Akamara Bawah Henry, who polled 50 votes.

By: Jacob Aggrey