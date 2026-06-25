Sedina Tamakloe Attionu is serving jail Term- Interior Minister confirms

Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has confirmed that former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, is in prison and serving her jail term.

Speaking in an interview on Joy news, Mr. Muntaka dismissed claims that the former MASLOC boss was being held in a private location.

He said she has been in the custody of the state since she returned to Ghana.

“From the day Sedina came, she has been with us, and she’s serving her time,” he said.

The minister explained that the public is not usually told the specific prison where inmates, especially high-profile persons, are being held for security reasons.

He said even judges who sentence offenders do not necessarily know the specific prison where they are sent.

“If you want to visit her, you can write to the Prisons Service. They will talk to her, and if she is interested in you coming, she will let you come,” Mr. Muntaka stated.

According to him, disclosing the location of high-profile inmates could put their lives at risk, adding that some developed countries also keep such information confidential for security purposes.

His comments come amid public speculation over the whereabouts of Ms. Tamakloe Attionu following reports that she had returned to Ghana to begin serving her prison sentence.

By: Jacob Aggrey