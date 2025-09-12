Sofo Azorka arrested, granted bail; to face court over alleged assault in Akwatia – Police

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of Alhaji Sofo Azorka in connection with an alleged assault on Alhaji Masawudu Osman during the Akwatia by-election on September 2, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Public Affairs Unit of the Eastern South Regional Command, DSP David Fianko Okyere of the police said Azorka was arrested in Tamale on September 10, 2025, as part of ongoing investigations.

The police revealed that a caution statement was taken from the suspect, after which he was granted bail.

He has been instructed to report to the Eastern South Regional Police Command in Kyebi on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10 a.m., where he is expected to be arraigned before court.

The police assured the public of thorough investigations into the matter and called on everyone to remain calm as further updates will be communicated.

By: Jacob Aggrey