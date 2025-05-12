S&P upgrades Ghana’s credit rating to CCC+, outlook stable

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Gha­na’s credit rating to CCC+ from ‘SD’ or Selective Default, as a result of the near­ing completion of the country’s debt restructuring negotiations with its commercial creditors

The upgraded rating better reflects S&P’s forward-looking opinion of Ghana’s creditwor­thiness.

The US-based firm in a statement said the outlook on both the foreign and local cur­rency ratings was stable.

Similarly, Ghana’s transfer­ability and convertibility assess­ment remains ’CCC+.

The statement explained that the stable outlook balances supportive economic growth, ongoing fiscal reforms, and Ghana’s improved external po­sition against high debt service costs and a weak (although im­proving) track record of public financial management through election cycles.

“The upgrade reflects recent steps taken by authorities to restructure remaining commer­cial debt, following a successful Eurobond exchange in Octo­ber 2024. The government is nearing completion of its offers to restructure loans to external creditors, primarily commercial banks,” the statement said.

“This progress follows the successful completion of local currency and Eurobond restruc­turings, and a memorandum of understanding with bilateral creditors signed and ratified on January 29, 2025”, it added.

It said the ratings on Ghana were supported by improving external metrics, with significant increases in gold export receipts and a reaccumulation of foreign exchange (FX) reserves.

In addition, the statement said economic growth remained resilient despite the protracted debt restructuring process.

“External debt makes up 62 per cent of government liabilities, or 49 per cent of Gross Domes­tic Product, implying that debt sustainability will remain contin­gent on exchange rate develop­ments, and therefore key export prices,” it said.

It however warned that Gha­na continues to struggle with a high debt service burden, weak tax administration, and spend­ing overruns, especially during election years.

It noted that inflation, which is currently at 21.2 per cent remained high but was falling due to cedi appreciation and lower energy prices.

“The shift of the country’s current account into surplus has resulted in increased external liquidity,” the statement said.

BY TIMES REPORTER