SSNIT opens new branch on Spintex Road

As part of efforts to bring it services to the doorstep of its members and clients, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has opened a new branch on the Spintex Road in Accra.

The Spintex Branch located in the Takyi Plaza, brings to 52, the number of SSNIT branches across the country.

Speaking at the official opening of the branch, the Director-Gen­eral of SSNIT, Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney, said the inauguration of the Spintex Road branch formed part of the objectives of SSNIT to increase accessibility and bring convenience to the people that the Trust served.

He said SSNIT would contin­ue to establish branches to bring convenience in service delivery to members and clients.

Mr Biney said the establish­ment of the Spintex Branch was part of a strategic step in ensuring that pensioners and self-employed on the Spintex Road enclave were better served.

The Director-General of SSNIT indicated that Spintex Road is a vibrant and rapidly growing urban industrial zone.

“Spintex Road is a space that no one can decide not to recog­nise, because over the years, this space has now turned into a hub of activities with many businesses showcasing their presence and the products and services that they offer here,” he said.

“So we felt that it was good to situate a branch in this space and to serve this community and serve it well,” Mr Biney added.

The Director-General of SSNIT said SSNIT would soon launch another branch at Adenta to bring the services of Trust clos­er to members and clients.

He said as part efforts to go digital, SSNIT would launch a virtual branch by the third quarter of this year to provide 24-hour service to the public.

Mr Biney also said discussions were ongoing to leverage on partnerships to bring the services of SSNIT closer to members and clients.

“And in that regard as well, we have started conversations, and we look forward to having partner­ships that position our staff at some selected banks, banking halls, which then enables you to get the full bouquet of our ser­vices when you visit those banks. And we will be providing details as we roll out those plans into the future,” the Director-General, stated.

The General Manager of SSNIT in charge of Operations, Mr Phillip Kofi Senyah, said the establishment of the new branch on the Spintex Road was to better serve the public and the self-em­ployed.

He said the new branch on the Spintex Road would help to better serve members of SSNIT and the public, including the self-employed within this particular community.

“The Spintex branch, our newest baby, represents another significant step in our effort to bring our services closer to you by ensuring greater convenience, im­proved accessibility, and enhanced customer experience,” Mr Senyah said.

