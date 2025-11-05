Suspension on professional Boxing to be lifted on November 6 – NSA

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced that the suspension on professional boxing in Ghana will officially be lifted on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

This follows months of consultations between the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Interim Management Committee (IMC) responsible for overseeing reforms in the sport.

According to the NSA, significant progress has been made in addressing the key concerns that led to the suspension, including improvements in medical and safety protocols, governance, and administrative structures.

The Authority said these reforms mark a major step toward reviving Ghana’s rich boxing heritage and ensuring the safety and well-being of athletes.

Some of the new measures include the publication of medical and safety manuals, the establishment of a functional Interim Medical Commission, a centralized medical database, an approved insurance framework, and the certification of ringside and medical staff.

The NSA commended the IMC, athletes, and all stakeholders for their patience and cooperation throughout the reform process.

It added that the new systems will make Ghanaian boxing more credible, safe, and internationally respected.

The Authority called on local and international promoters to bring global bouts and collaborations to Ghana under the enhanced standards.

In the coming weeks, the NSA will roll out educational programs and new partnerships aimed at improving the welfare of Ghanaian boxers and promoting the sport’s growth.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to working with all partners to ensure a safe, professional, and sustainable future for Ghanaian boxing.

By: Jacob Aggrey