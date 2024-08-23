Sustainability issues becoming priority for governments – CEO, GCM
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM), Dr SulemanuKoney, has stated that the Human Resources (HR) Departments of the mining companies must play leading roles in driving sustainability initiatives within the mining sector.
He said aside addressing workforce-related challenges, sustainability issues must occupy the attention of the HR departments of the mining companies.
Speaking at the GCM 6th Biennial Conference on Human Resources Management in the mining industry, Dr Koney explained that sustainable mining practices were increasingly becoming a priority for governments, communities, and investors alike.
The two-day conference, being attended by professionals of the human resources departments of the member companies of GCM, is on the theme ‘Navigating the New Normal: HR Innovations for Sustainable Mining.’
“As HR progress has grown, a unique position to influence the behaviors and mindsets of employees is to align with sustainable goals. Whether it is through environmental stewardship, community engagements, or ethical labour practices, HR must be at the forefront of integrating sustainability into the core values of mining operations,” he explained.
That, Dr Koney said, this would not only enhance mining industry’s reputation, but also ensure its long-term viability.
He reiterated that the role of HR in the mining sector was “more important today than ever before,” saying, “You are the custodians of our greatest assets, our people. The future and sustainability of our industry will be
shaped by how well we monetise, embrace, change, and cultivate the culture of sustainable mining.”
Dr Koney further stated that HR professionals must be proactive in up scaling and reskilling the workforce to prepare for the future, saying, “It is therefore essential that we develop talent strategies that are aligned with the future needs of our industry.”
The President of the GCM, Mr Edem Akafia, in his keynote address alsonsaid to help develop the critical talents and the necessary workforce for the mining sector, the GCM had supported the University of Mines and Technology in order to promote research that were critical to the growth of the mining sector.
He noted that considering the success of the programme, the GCM was funding the second phase of the programme in the next five years and had allocated $2 million for the programme