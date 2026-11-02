Syrian national arrested in Lebanon with 40kg of suspected Cocaine from Ghana

A Syrian national has been arrested at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon, after arriving from Accra with approximately 40 kilogrammes of suspected cocaine concealed in two pieces of luggage.

The arrest took place on Saturday, October 31, 2026, following a joint operation involving Ghanaian and Lebanese drug law enforcement authorities.

In a statement dated November 1, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) confirmed the arrest, adding that it was working to apprehend the suspect’s accomplices in Ghana.

According to the Commission, the arrest followed a controlled delivery operation aimed at identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the shipment at both ends of the supply chain.

The operation sought to gather intelligence to help dismantle the wider international criminal network suspected of being behind the shipment.

NACOC said the exercise demonstrated the commitment of Ghana and Lebanon to fighting international drug trafficking through cooperation and the sharing of intelligence across borders.

By: Jacob Aggrey