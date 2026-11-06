Minority in parliament demands answers over shutdown of Ghana health service digital platforms

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has called on the government and the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to explain the shutdown of critical Ghana Health Service (GHS) digital platforms over an outstanding cloud hosting bill of US$64,510.95.

The platforms were reportedly suspended by technology company Akamai on October 29, 2026, after the Ghana Health Service failed to settle the outstanding payment.

In a statement signed by the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Minority said the development had disrupted digital health reporting across the country, forcing health facilities to temporarily return to paper-based systems.

The affected platforms include the District Health Information Management System (DHIMS2), Planning and Budget Management Information System (PBMIS), eTracker, HIV and Tuberculosis trackers, the National Malaria Data Repository and other health information systems.

The Minority expressed concern that the disruption had occurred barely a year after the government announced the introduction of the Ghana Health Information Management System (GHIMS) in October 2025 to replace the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS).

It questioned the government’s investment in the new system and the progress made since its announcement, asking why adequate financial and contractual arrangements were not put in place to prevent the disruption.

The caucus questioned how critical national health information platforms could become inaccessible over an outstanding bill of US$64,510.95, despite an increase in the Ministry of Health’s budget from GH¢17.8 billion in 2025 to GH¢22.8 billion in 2026.

The Minority is demanding the immediate restoration of all affected platforms, full disclosure of GHIMS expenditure and implementation progress, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspension.

It is calling for an independent audit of the country’s digital health infrastructure, hosting arrangements and data security, as well as sustainable funding to prevent similar disruptions.

Although the Ghana Health Service has assured the public that no data has been lost and that encrypted backups remain available, the Minority says the preservation of data does not guarantee uninterrupted access to essential health information.

It has pledged to pursue parliamentary oversight to ensure that the institutions and officials responsible account for the disruption.

By: Jacob Aggrey