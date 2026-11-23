Chief Executive Officer of Cybele Energy Limited, Beatrice Jones-Mensah Tayui, has called for greater opportunities for women in the oil and gas industry, saying access to funding remains a major challenge for women seeking to establish and expand businesses in the sector.

She said women entrepreneurs needed the necessary support and opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities, stressing that the industry should recognise competence and create an enabling environment for women to succeed.

Ms Tayui made the call at a programme hosted by the American Spaces at the United States Embassy in Ghana under the Freedom 250 initiative, on the theme, “Think Bigger, Go Bigger: A Leadership Journey Across Continents”.

The programme aimed to inspire participants to pursue leadership and entrepreneurial opportunities, overcome challenges and embrace integrity, resilience and ambition through Ms Jones-Mensah Tayui’s journey across continents.

She said the oil and gas industry was capital intensive, making it difficult for emerging businesses to secure the resources needed to establish themselves and compete with established companies.

Ms Tayui observed that women entrepreneurs sometimes faced doubts about their capabilities and had to work harder to establish their credibility.

She urged women to remain persistent in pursuing their ambitions, despite the challenges, and not allow disappointment to discourage them.

She also called for greater recognition of women’s contributions to the industry, noting that capable women needed opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and contribute to economic development.

Ms Tayui emphasised the importance of integrity, transparency and excellence in business, describing reputation as one of the most valuable assets an entrepreneur could possess.

She noted that her approach to business was guided by the principle of “act local, think global”, explaining that she sought to build a company capable of meeting international standards.

Drawing on her experience in the corporate sector, she said maintaining high standards, building strong partnerships and delivering quality services were essential to establishing a reputable business.

She cautioned entrepreneurs against pursuing excessive profits at the expense of their ethical principles, stressing that success should not come at the cost of integrity.

Ms Tayui also underscored the importance of trust and consistency, urging business leaders to ensure that their actions aligned with their words.

On leadership, said effective management required an understanding of employees’ individual strengths, weaknesses and circumstances.

Ms Tayui urged business leaders to embrace teamwork, listen to their employees and seek assistance when necessary, stressing that leadership involved bringing people together to achieve shared objectives.

She also attributed her professional development to discipline, family support and a willingness to learn, recalling how her mother and husband encouraged her to leave a secure corporate career to pursue entrepreneurship.

She added that the values of hard work, humility and excellence had remained central to her leadership approach.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG