The Embassy of Korea, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Alumni Associations in Ghana have held their 2026 Joint General Assembly in Accra to strengthen professional networks and collaboration.

The gathering also sought to promote knowledge sharing and identify opportunities for alumni to contribute to Ghana’s development, building on KOICA’s support for approximately 1,700 Ghanaian officials and professionals since 1998.

Speaking at the event on Friday, the Country Director of the KOICA Ghana Office, Mr Dongwan Woo, said the training programmes covered public administration, health, education, agriculture and other key development sectors.

He explained that the initiatives reflected the Korean Government’s commitment to building Ghana’s human resource capacity and fostering lasting bilateral partnerships.

Mr Woo noted that KOICA, KOFIH and the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) programme had helped establish a growing network of Ghanaian professionals with valuable connections to Korea.

He emphasised that the programmes’ success should be measured not only by scholarships and training opportunities provided, but also by how beneficiaries applied their knowledge to improve institutions and support national development.

He described alumni associations as important platforms for maintaining relationships, exchanging professional experiences and identifying opportunities for cooperation after training.

Mr Woo said the assembly was particularly significant because it brought together alumni from different Korean programmes and institutions for the first time.

He encouraged participants to build professional relationships and explore collaboration across their respective fields, while commending the Korean Embassy, KOFIH Ghana Office and alumni executives for organising the gathering.

The Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Kyongsig Park, said the shared experience of studying, learning and living in Korea connected alumni beyond their different professional backgrounds.

He observed that Korea’s development demonstrated the importance of investing in people through education, knowledge and professional skills.

Mr Park said the GKS programme had supported Ghanaian students to pursue higher education in Korea, while KOICA fellowships enabled professionals to strengthen their expertise and exchange knowledge with Korean counterparts.

He added that the Dr Lee Jong-wook Fellowship Programme had helped Ghanaian healthcare professionals improve their skills and contribute to better healthcare services.

The Ambassador commended alumni for translating their experiences into practical initiatives, citing KOICA’s knowledge-sharing and networking activities and KOFIH’s community health outreach, including blood donation campaigns and medical equipment management.

He stressed that the benefits of training extended beyond individual beneficiaries to their colleagues, communities and society.

Mr Park urged alumni to strengthen partnerships across the associations to promote Ghana-Korea friendship and cooperation, assuring them of the Embassy’s continued support.

The Country Representative of the KOFIH Ghana Office, Ms Hyang Lee, disclosed that 172 Ghanaian health professionals were among 1,894 professionals from 36 countries who had received specialised training in Korea through the Dr Lee Jong-wook Fellowship Programme by 2025.

She said KOFIH established the programme in 2007, following Dr Lee’s death in 2006, to sustain his commitment to developing health professionals.

She encouraged alumni to leverage their shared experiences and professional networks to support Ghana’s development and improve the well-being of its people.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG