Teacher jailed 120 months for stealing bank’s GH¢238,550

The Circuit Court in Asante Bekwai has sentenced a teacher to 120 months in prison in hard labour for stealing GH¢238, 550.99 belonging to his bank.

John Ankomah Boateng, 36, denied the offence

Prosecuting, Chief Inspec­tor Eric Twum said that Mr David Aneere Atianeere, the complainant, was the Internal Auditor of the rural bank.

The prosecution told the court, presided by Mr Isaac Apeatu, that Boateng was a teacher at a Junior High School in the Bosome-Freho district, and a customer of the bank.

Chief Insp Twum noted that between February 9 and 26, last year, Ankomah fraud­ulently made withdrawals to the tune of GH¢238,550.99, using the Ghana Pay application whilst his account balance was GH¢2.23.

The prosecution said on February 28, last year, the complainant reported the case to the Regional CID Ashanti South, which led to the arrest of Ankomah.

Chief Insp Twum said accused in his caution state­ment, admitted the offence, stating that he transferred GH¢40,000.00 to a travel agent to process his travelling docu­ments.

The court heard that accused also transferred GH¢10,000.00 to a man called Isaac, GH¢5,000.00 to Kweku, GH¢20,000.00 to Kweku Duah, and GH¢5,000.00 to Neymar, for safe keeping. —GNA