 Tears of joy as five Thai hostages held in Gaza freed

Five Thai farm work­ers who were abducted during the 7 October attacks by Hamas on Israel have been re­leased after being held for almost 500 days in Gaza.

They were handed over to the Red Cross during chaotic scenes along with two Israelis, shortly after a first Israeli hostage was freed.

Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Saethao and Surasak Lamnao had all been working in southern Israel when they were kidnapped during the attacks in October 2023.

Thailand’s prime minister said she was elated to hear news of their release and her government was working with Israel “so that they can reunite with their fami­lies soonest”. One Thai hostage remains unaccounted for.

“The Thai government, including everyone here in Thailand, have long been waiting for this very mo­ment,” PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on social media.

“I hold on to my hope that the remaining Thai national will be released and returned to us safely and speedily.”

For the families of the released hostages, it was a day they had long been waiting for.

Wilas Thaenna wept after receiv­ing a call to say his son Pongsak had been freed on Thursday.

“I never thought this day would come, everything has been too quiet for a while,” the 65-year-old told the BBC.

He revealed he had barely slept the night before, as he was so excit­ed at the prospect of his son being released. —BBC