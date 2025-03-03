Pro-Ukraine protests across US after Trump-Zelensky clash

Pro-Ukraine protests have taken place across the US after Donald Trump and JD Vance’s angry exchange with Volodymr Zelensky at the White House.

Hundreds of people gathered in New York, Los Angeles and Boston to express their support for Ukraine after the furious row in the Oval Office.

Protesters holding pro-Ukraine signs also lined a road in Waitsfield, Vermont, where Vice-President Vance and his family were visiting for a ski holiday.

US media reported the family moved to an undisclosed location from their planned ski resort be­cause of the demonstrations.

A protest in Waitsfield against the Trump-Vance administration had been organised earlier in the week – before the US president and vice-president’s clash with Zelen­sky – but many signs referenced the row and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“I think [Friday’s] performance at the White House has probably galvanised even more people to come out today,” Judy Daly, from Indivisible Mad River Valley, the group which organised the protest, told Vermont Public Radio.

“[Vance] crossed the line,” pro­tester Cori Giroux added.

Ahead of the Vance family’s trip, Vermont’s governor Phil Scott had urged people to “be respectful” to them.

Scott, the Republican governor who refused to vote for Trump, said: “I welcome the vice-president and his family to Vermont and hope they enjoy their weekend here. —BBC