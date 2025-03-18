Hungary’s ruling party submits bill to ban Pride march

Hungary ruling party submitted a bill to parliament on Monday that would ban the Pride march by LGBTQ+ communities and impose fines on organisers and people attending the event which Budapest has held for three decades.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticised LGBTQ+ people and pledged to crack down on foreign funding of independent media, opposition politicians and NGOs in Hungary in recent weeks, stepping up his campaign ahead of elections due early next year.

Orban, a nationalist who faces an unprecedented chal­lenge from a new surging opposition party, has scaled up his attacks on the media and LGBTQ+ people since the inauguration of U.S. ally President Donald Trump.

The bill submitted by his Fidesz party would ban Pride on the grounds that it could be considered harmful to children.

“The proposed bill amends the law governing the right of assembly by stipulating that it is banned to hold an assembly that violates the ban set out in the law on the protection of children,” the legislation says.

It also says police can use face recognition cameras to identify people who attend the event in which partic­ipants march down Andrassy Avenue, a wide street in Budapest’s city centre.

Orban has said Pride should not even bother to organise the event this year. Festival organisers, who say it poses no threat to children, responded by saying that freedom of assembly was a constitutional right.

Pride organisers were not immediately available to comment on Monday.

Orban, in power since 2010, promotes a Chris­tian-conservative agenda and in 2021 banned what it calls the “promotion of homosexuality” among un­der-18s despite strong criticism from rights groups and the European Union. —Reuters

