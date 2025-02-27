US House narrowly passes Trump-backed spending bill

Republicans in the US House of Representatives narrowly passed a multi-trillion dollar government spend­ing bill on Tuesday, a major boost for President Donald Trump that advances his agenda.

The 217-215 vote was seen as a key early test for Republican House speaker Mike Johnson, who cancelled an earlier vote as it appeared he did not have enough support.

Several Republicans wanted more fiscal discipline from a bud­get that includes $4.5tn (£3.6tn) in tax cuts, funded partially by spending reductions but also by potentially increasing the US gov­ernment’s substantial debt pile.

But the bill eventually passed along party lines, with all Demo­crats voting against and just one Republican opposed.

That Republican was Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a prominent fiscal hawk who wanted deeper spending cuts. One Democrat did not vote.

The House budget seeks $2tn in spending cuts over the next 10 years to pay for President Trump’s agenda. It includes more than $100bn in new spending on immigration enforcement and the military.

It would also extend tax breaks passed during his first term in office, which are due to expire at the end of the year.

However, there are still a number of steps the spending plan must go through in order to become law.

The budget will have to be merged with a separate one that is under consideration by the US Senate, in a process called recon­ciliation.

And even if both chambers ultimately agree on a spending plan, many finer details will need to be negotiated before it can be sent to President Trump’s desk to be signed.

House Republican leaders ini­tially delayed Tuesday’s vote when it was unclear whether they would have enough support to pass the measure.

Speaker Johnson and the second most senior House Republican, Steve Scalise, spent hours working to convince wavering party mem­bers to back the plan which, as well as tax cuts, would fund border security measures, deportations and military spending.

Trump personally called some of the holdouts to encourage them to pass the bill, the two Republican leaders said.

“Trump helped us with a number of members,” Scalise told reporters. “Talking to anybody that we asked that really needed to clarify things.”

Three of the four party holdouts who had been initially seen as firm no votes – Representatives Tim Burchett, Victoria Spartz and War­ren Davidson – ultimately voted in favour.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are going to deliver the American First agenda,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after the vote.

