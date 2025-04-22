Telecel, Electromart strike partnership deal

Telecel Ghana has strike a strategic partnership deal with Electromart, as the electronics retail company opens a new ultramodern shop at Bayview Village, Atomic Junction, in the Haasto enclave of the Greater Accra Region.

The partnership forms part of Telecel’s commitment to expand­ing its retail footprint and ensuring convenient access to essential tele­com services across the country.

Customers visiting the new Electromart outlet can now access a wide range of Telecel offerings, including the purchase of SIM cards, SIM card registrations, Telecel Cash registrations, Fixed Broadband subscriptions, as well as the purchase of 4G Jumbo Rout­ers and Mi-Fi devices all under one roof.

“This collaboration with Electromart reflects our ongoing drive to be present where our customers are, making it easier for them to stay connected and enjoy our full range of services,” Samuel Sarpong, General Manager for Sales & Distribution at Telecel Ghana said.

“The new Haasto location is not just a retail point, but a touch­point for delivering unmatched customer experience and service convenience,” he said.

The new Electromart’s outlet provides a state-of-the-art shop­ping environment, and Telecel’s presence in the space ensures that patrons can enjoy one-stop access to technology, appliances, and mobile services.

The collaboration is expected to increase customer engagement and enhance service accessibility in one of Accra’s fastest-growing communities.

This initiative also ties into Telecel’s broader mission of driv­ing digital inclusion by providing reliable connectivity and accessible mobile financial services in more communities across the country.

Customers in and around Atomic Junction, Haasto, and its surrounding communities are en­couraged to visit the Electromart shop at Bayview Village to access Telecel’s suite of offerings – from SIM activations to broadband installations, and from Mi-Fi and router purchases to mobile money services