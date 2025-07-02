Telecel Ghana boosts data bundle value

Telecel Ghana has rolled out revised data bundle offerings with a significant value boost at no additional cost to their customers, effective yesterday.

According to a statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday the data increment was in line with the telecommuni­cations sector directive on data bundle increment and recurring customer feedback.

“Telecel customers will enjoy at least 10 per cent more data value across its entire suite of data bundles, including single and combo offers. Even better, the telco has gone further with a 32 per cent upward value adjustment to its popular GH¢400 bundle, which previously offered 190GB but will now deliver a substantial 250GB, ensuring Telecel custom­ers stay connected longer,” the statement said.

“This boost in data bundles is about putting real savings back into the hands of our customers. We are focused on raising the bar for value and affordability in con­nectivity,” Aneth Muga, Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana said.

The data value increment is the result of collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Inno­vations, and reflects the sector’s joint dedication to ensuring that all Ghanaians enjoy fair, competi­tive, and accessible data services.

Following the Minister of Communications, Digital Tech­nology and Innovation, Hon. Sam George’s announcement of an increase in data bundle value for all Ghanaians, Telecel Ghana is reaffirming its commitment to delivering unmatched value to its customers nationwide.

“The telco believes that while implementing this increment comes at a cost, it as a strategic investment in deepening the trust and loyalty of its custom­ers. Additionally, it demonstrates Telecel Ghana’s resolve to be a telecommunications brand that collaborates with stakeholders to offer the best value to customers,” it said

BY TIMES REPORTER