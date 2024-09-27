Telecel Ghana rolls out WIB initiative for SME Month

Telecel Ghana has launched its groundbreaking Women In Business (WIB) package, designed to equip, empower and support female entrepreneurs across the country.

The WIB initiative offers a comprehensive suite of tailored resources, services, and events that address the unique needs of women-led small to medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), including free website development, access to grants and loans, health and life insurance package, e-commerce and physical marketplace support, access to knowledge and insights platform, as well as networking and reward programmes.

Ms Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business and Wholesale at Telecel Ghana, speaking at the launch said, “Our goal is to create an enabling and supportive climate where women-led businesses can thrive. We believe the WIB package will help accelerate the potential of their businesses by expanding their reach, making them more resilient, sustainable and profitable.”

The Women In Business initiative forms part of Telecel Ghana’s SME Month celebration under the theme; ‘Connecting Businesses – Connecting the Woman in Business’ is now available to women-led businesses.

WIB benefits are designed under six key pillars which are reach, accelerate, engage, empower, assure and reward.

Reach, she said, gave access to free business website development, access to regional cashless bazaars and festivals to connect local businesses with their communities and an opportunity to sell products and services to a wider market via Telecel Play.

Theempower pillar provides webinar sessions with influential women from various industries highlighting their journeys to success and a video series featuring influential women sharing bite-sized wisdom and insights.

Under accelerate, Ms Bolarin underlined that beneficiaries would be given access to collateral-free loans with preferential interest rates from partners including ABSA, Fido and the McDan Foundation.

“WIB participants have the chance to pitch and secure spots on the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge,” she underlined.

“Under engagement, the participants will network with 100 influential women at Women 100 Power Lunch event and attend events organised for women-led businesses and professionals to connect whiles the fourth pillar which is assure, provides health and life insurance package from partner, MicroEnsure plus, accumulate points on the Red Loyalty reward programme to earn 50 per cent more for data and airtime packages, bill payments, and recreational activities,” she said.

Ms Bolarin further said the last pillar which is reward red loyalty, every point accumulated on red loyalty for business, WIB members earn 50 per cent more, which could be used for data and airtime packages, bill payments, and recreational activities.

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Telecel Ghana, said that, “We believse that women play a vital role in driving economic growth and development. Our WIB’s suite of solutions is specifically crafted to meet the needs of women-led SMEs by connecting their business to solutions and initiatives we’ve designed with women in mind.”