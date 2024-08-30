Telecel Ghana wins 6 awards

Telecel Ghana has clinched a total of six awards for its outstanding achievements in tele­communications leadership, digital trans­formation, broadband access innovation, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and innovative product development at the National Communications Awards held in Accra.

Telecel Ghana’s chief executive, Ms Patricia Obo-Nai,was adjudged the CEO of the Year – Telecom with President of Women in Technology at Telecel Ghana, Mrs Juliana Ametorwogo, being rec­ognised with the Outstanding Woman in Technology award.

Ms Obo-Nai expressed gratitude for the recognition of her leadership and the multiple honours the telco received on the night.

“We are thrilled to receive these awards, which demonstrate Telecel’s dedication to technological innovation, social good and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional customer expe­riences,” she said.

She added that, “These achievements are a testament to the hard work and talents of our employees.”

The four other awards include CSR Campaign of the Year – Foundation’s Connected Health Initiatives, Digital Transformation Team of the Year (Silver Category), Innovative Product of the Year – Edamu campaign and The Access Innovation Award (Broadband Connec­tivity) – Fixed Broadband.

The awards, she said, underscored Telecel Ghana’s commitment to driving telecom industry advancements and making a marked positive impact on society.

