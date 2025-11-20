The fight against cyber fraud and human trafficking

GHANA’S digital landscape is expanding rapidly, bringing both opportunity and peril. The recent revelation that over 150 foreign nationals have been arrested in joint operations against human trafficking and cyber fraud underscores the growing complexity of crime in this digital age.

The collaboration between the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), and the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) deserves commendation, not merely for the arrests, but for the clear message it sends: national security today extends beyond physical borders into the digital realm.

At the heart of this issue lies a troubling trend of online scams and fake recruitment offers. Unsuspecting citizens, particularly job seekers, are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals who impersonate officials from reputable institutions. These scams exploit desperation and digital naivety, often leading to devastating financial and emotional losses, and in some cases, human trafficking.

As CSA Director-General, Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, rightly cautioned, no credible institution, including the Presidency or Parliament, conducts recruitment through social media or demands money for job placements. Such warnings must be taken seriously by the public, and echoed by the media and civil society.

The Ghanaian Times finds it reassuring the GIS’s proactive stance under the leadership of its Deputy Comptroller-General, Mr Laud Ofori Affrifa. His emphasis on strengthening border security through advanced digital systems, such as PISES, MIDAS, and the Border Permit Management System, demonstrates how technology can serve as both shield and sword in combating transnational crimes.

These innovations enhance intelligence sharing and operational efficiency, offering a glimpse into how digital transformation can fortify Ghana’s security infrastructure.

In our view, however, technology alone cannot safeguard a nation. Public vigilance, digital literacy, and inter-agency cooperation remain indispensable. Citizens must treat the internet as they would a busy public market: useful, vibrant, but filled with potential hazards.

Verifying job offers, reporting suspicious online activities, and refusing to pay money for recruitment must become second nature to all.

In this regard, The Ghanaian Times views the CSA’s awareness campaigns as a step in the right direction and believes they must be sustained year-round, not just during commemorative events.

The establishment of a dedicated Cybersecurity Unit within the GIS and the ongoing training in drone surveillance reflect a forward-thinking approach to security. Yet, these technological gains must be matched by strict enforcement of cyber laws and continuous public education. The digital frontier is as vulnerable as its least-informed user.

Ultimately, building “a safe, informed, and accountable digital space” requires shared responsibility. Government agencies must coordinate effectively; tech companies must enforce stronger verification systems; and the public must remain alert.

Ghana’s reputation as a stable democracy and investment destination depends, in part, on its ability to keep both its physical and digital borders secure.

In the fight against cyber fraud and human trafficking, complacency is the enemy. Every citizen has a role to play by staying informed, verifying before trusting, and reporting before it’s too late. Vigilance, not fear, must define Ghana’s response to this growing digital threat.

