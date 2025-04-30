The Fredrick Anderson Foundation fetes 150 needy children

The Fredrick An­derson Foundation, an Accra based Non-governmental Organisation fete over 150 needy chil­dren at a party held at its premises in Dansoman last Monday.

Dubbed: “They deserve a smile” the party formed part of the foun­dation’s Easter activities.

The children, drawn mainly from Dansoman Agege and its immediate environs, and aged between one and 16years were treated to sumptuous meals, fresh drinks and gospel tunes.

Addressing the media after the event, Mr Fredrick Anderson, founder of the foundation said the party was a major line of its activ­ities geared towards putting smile on the faces of the needy in the community.

He explained that though the foundation initially budgeted for 100 children, the number who were fed exceeded 150, “Indeed, I am happy that by the grace of God all the children who turn up at the place got something to eat and drink.

Mr Anderson said the choice of Easter was to drum home the love shown mankind by Jesus through his death.

He said “They deserve a smile” was going to be an annual event and would be expanded as the years go by.

In addition to this, he explained that the foundation whose main goal was supporting the needy in society would soon rollout the “Back to School Support” pro­gramme.

This he said would target the underprivileged kids in and around Dansoman for support in terms of school uniforms, books and other educational materials.