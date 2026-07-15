There was no discussion of any GH¢55 million – Dennis Miracles Aboagye denies EOCO statement

New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications officer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has dismissed reports linking him to an alleged GH¢55 million case, insisting that no such issue was raised during his detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a Facebook post after his release from EOCO custody, Mr Aboagye stated that at no point during his detention was he questioned about any GH¢55 million.

“For the records: There was no discussion of any GH¢55 million with me by EOCO. None,” he wrote.

According to him, he was detained for four days, a day after announcing his intention to contest for the position of National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Aboagye alleged that false narratives were circulated about his arrest but expressed confidence that the truth would eventually prevail.

He thanked NPP supporters who demonstrated and called for his release, saying news of the protests reached him while he was in detention and encouraged him.

Mr Aboagye indicated that the support shown by party faithful strengthened his resolve and reaffirmed his commitment to serve the NPP.

He maintained that his detention had not discouraged him from pursuing his political ambition.

“If the intention was to break me, it has failed. If the intention was to scare me, it has failed spectacularly,” he stated.

Mr Aboagye expressed appreciation to his legal team, the leadership of the NPP and all supporters who stood by him throughout his detention.

He reiterated his determination to lead the party’s Communications Directorate, declaring that he remained “ready to win” and committed to what he described as the party’s mission to “command the narrative.”

By: Jacob Aggrey