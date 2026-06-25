Tourism Ministry makes new National Cultural Policy available online for free

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts (MoTCCA) has announced that an electronic copy of Ghana’s revised National Cultural Policy is now available online for free access by the public and stakeholders in the creative sector.

In a statement issued on June 22, the ministry said the revised policy was officially launched on June 9, 2026, at the National Theatre of Ghana in Accra.

According to the ministry, the decision to upload the document on its official website is aimed at ensuring widespread dissemination, increasing public awareness and promoting the effective implementation of the policy.

The ministry encouraged sector practitioners, stakeholders and members of the public to visit its website and read the document.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, in the spirit of the Black Star Experience, remains committed to a transparent, inclusive and collaborative approach to building the better Ghana we want,” the statement said.

It added that it looks forward to the active participation of stakeholders in implementing the policy for the benefit of the country.

The ministry urged the public to take advantage of the free access to the policy document and familiarise themselves with its contents.

By: Jacob Aggrey