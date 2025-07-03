Trial of National Signal Bureau former Director Kwabena Adu-Boahen , 3 others begins July 18

The High Court in Accra has fixed July 18 for the commencement of the trial of former National Signals Bureau, Director General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene and three others over alleged misappropriation of GHc49.1M Cybersecurity Defense software.

This was after the court presided 9ver by Justice Nyante Nyadu dismissed the accused request for national security accounts since 1992.

In dismissing the application, the court said the accused applicants, had not provide justification for the request.

Justice Nyadu said the full ruling can be applied for on Monday, July 7.

The court said following the closure of prosecution disclosures, and the conclusion of their Case Management Conference, prosecution should start their case (trial) in two weeks.

The embattled NSB former DG and three others – Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions who have been charged for allegedly stealing GHc49M earmarked for the purchase of Cyber Security Defense have pleaded not guilty to a combined 11 counts including stealing.

They are currently on bail.

In an application filed on June 23, Adu-Boahene and the three other accused said they want certain documents disclosed.

Per their request, they are asking among other things for a “further order that the Attorney-General should make full disclosure and produce for inspection and making copies of the various National Security Coordinators’ special operations accounts.”

The former NSB boss and wife are being held over an alleged state loot. They have been accused of having diverted GH¢39.4 million belonging to the state, after signing a $7 million-dollar Cyber Defense Software Contract.

They are before the court on the basis that the bail offered them was “onerous,” and they have spent more than 48 hours in custody, and they had no access to lawyer or lawyers.

Adu Boahene, the first applicant, in the matter in 2016, was the deputy direc­tor of NSB, and he became the director in 2017 till the change of government.

In the case of Angela, the second ap­plicant, she has been involved in business with Adu Boahene.

On March 20, 2025, the NSB boss arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on board a British Airways flight, and was arrested and taken to the EOCO cells.

The following day, Angela went to find out how her husband was doing, and she was also arrested.

In the motion for bail, the couple held that they should not be at the sufferance of the respondents (EOCO and Attorney-General) who have clearly shown an intention to continue with this blatant violation of their rights to liberty pending investigations.

The application said “It would be a travesty of justice to allow the respon­dents, the captor of the applicants, to determine the reasonable conditions that are requisite for their bail, given their demonstrated utmost bad faith and unmitigated prejudice in the matter.” –

Lawyers for Adu Boahene, and his wife, have accused the Attorney General (AG) of unfairly labelling them as guilty of state looting in public discourse.

In a statement responding to a press conference by Dr Dominic Ayine, the A-G and Minister of Justice, on March 24, 2025, the lawyers said that their clients were still being investigated by EOCO.

At the press conference, Dr Ayine provided updates on Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) and other investiga­tions, including allegations against Adu Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.

The A-G alleged that the couple had milked the state, but the lawyers refut­ed claim, stating, “Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene cannot be called a common criminal, and neither can his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.”

The lawyers described Adu Boahene as internationally networked and Angela as a successful businesswoman, and denied allegations that Adu Boahene dis­guised himself upon arriving at Kotoka International Airport.

“Our client was in business class, a fact which is easily verifiable,” the lawyers said, and also criticised Angela’s arrest on March 21, 2025, when she visited EOCO to check on her husband.

