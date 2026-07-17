Tuchel retains FA backing despite England’s World Cup exit

Thomas Tuchel is set to stay on as England head coach to Euro 2028 after retaining the backing of the Football Association (FA) despite their World Cup semifinal exit, sources have told ESPN.

The Three Lions’ 60-year wait for a major men’s trophy continues after Argentina came from behind to win 2-1 in Atlanta and set up Sunday’s showpiece finale against Spain.

England were 1-0 up through Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute strike but Enzo Fernández equalised on 85 minutes before Lautaro Martínez’s header in the second minute of stoppage time snatched a dramatic victory.

Tuchel is contracted through to 2028 after signing an extension before the World Cup began and sources have told ESPN that the FA want him to continue even though England fell short of their stated aim of winning the tournament for a second time in their history.

“It is heartbreaking to be so close,” FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

“The players and Thomas gave it everything today and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament. I would like to thank them all and also give my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful fans here in the USA and at home. We felt your support every step of the way and we are all so disappointed not to go further.”

England will face France in Saturday’s third-place play-off in Miami and Tuchel vowed to continue on to the next Euros, due to be hosted by England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

“First of all, the World Cup is not over,” he said. “There is still a match to play [Saturday’s third-place play-off against France], that we are not looking forward so much to, but there is still a match to play.

“Then we keep on going. I have a contract until the home Euros and I’m looking forward to that even like now, it is difficult to look that far ahead.” –ESPN

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