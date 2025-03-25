Tullow announces maintenance works on Jubilee

Tullow Ghana and partners have announced a scheduled maintenance shutdown at its Jubilee field later this month.

The maintenance activity, set to begin today for 16-days, will upgrade operations, boost pro­duction capacity, and reduce risks in the field.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said “During this period, Tullow Gha­na will focus on essential repairs and improvements to the Kwame Nkrumah FPSO vessel, including retooling of key equipment, con­ducting leak tests and expanding works on the facility to accommo­date increased gas export.”

The announcement follows the company’s recent completion of a 4D seismic survey of the Jubilee and TEN fields, to map out future drilling opportunities and secure sustainable resource development.

The measures are also de­signed to extend the operational life of the FPSO and position it for an upcoming mini-drilling campaign scheduled for May 2025.

To ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the country, the partners have also agreed with government that gas normally exported from the Jubilee field will temporarily be sourced from the TEN fields during the shutdown period.

Jean-Medard Madama, Man­aging Director of Tullow Ghana indicated that “This maintenance shutdown is a very important step to protect and maintain our field assets and enhance production ef­ficiency at the Jubilee field. It also reflects our role as lead operator of Ghana’s main oil fields, and our commitment to developing Ghana’s resources in a responsible manner that creates value for all stakeholders.”