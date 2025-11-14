Two Friends Remanded for Stealing Two Vehicles in Ashanti Region

The Asante Akropong District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District has remanded two friends into prison custody for allegedly stealing two Nissan Urvan buses at Akropong and Atwima Koforidua.

The accused, Michael Ofosu, a 24-year-old conductor, and Grace Baidoo, a 21-year-old Mobile Money vendor, did not have their pleas taken and are scheduled to reappear in court on November 26, 2025.

Prosecuting police officer, Inspector Alexander Agbekpornu, told the court, presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Wiafe Adu, that the stolen vehicles belonged to two different complainants.

In the first week of October 2025, Samuel Kankam reported to the Akropong police that his Nissan Urvan bus (registration number GT 7940-Q), valued at GH¢90,000, had been stolen from the Akropong Goil filling station. Within the same week, Gideon Addo reported the theft of his Nissan Urvan (registration number AS 8321-19), valued at GH¢130,000, from Atwima Koforidua, prompting police investigations.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons’ mobile numbers were traced, and when contacted, they admitted to keeping the vehicles and demanded ransom before releasing them.

Inspector Agbekpornu further stated that on November 10, 2025, the suspects were arrested at their hideouts in Akitibobom near Mamponteng in the Kwabere East Municipality. One of the stolen vehicles has already been retrieved, and investigations are ongoing.

