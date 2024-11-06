UK orders China-registered firm to sell stake in Scottish chip company

The British government on Wednesday ordered China-registered Future Technology Devices International Holding Ltd to sell 80.2% of Scotland-based chip company FTDI over national security risks.

“The order has the effect of requiring FTIDHL to sell 80.2% of FTDI within a specified period and by following a specified process,” the government said in a statement.

The government said it was concerned that the UK-developed semiconductor technology and associated intellectual property could be deployed in ways that were contrary to UK national security.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/