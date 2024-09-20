 Ukraine drone attack in Russia sparks fire

Thirteen people have been injured in Russia’s Tver region after a large Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire there, according to the Rus­sian health ministry.

Unverified footage has emerged purportedly showing a massive blast in the town of Toropets. Video footage circu­lating on social media showed detonations and smoke covering a large stretch of sky.

A partial evacuation of the re­gion was ordered after the strike in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The regional governor later encouraged residents to re­turn, saying that all infrastructure in the town was working normal­ly again.

AFP and Reuters news agen­cies have quoted Ukrainian sourc­es as saying a major ammunitions depot had been struck.

The military site reportedly housed fuel tanks, as well as artil­lery shells, ballistic missiles, and explosives, in a series of ware­houses. These are all weapons that have been used in Russia’s relentless full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This latest attack by Ukraine is the kind it has been wanting to carry out with missiles supplied by its western allies. However, in the absence of approval from the US and UK, it has once again hit Russian targets with drones it has made itself.

The target this time, though, is significant. A military arsenal, worth almost £30m ($39m), has seemingly gone up in a series of explosions. Nasa reported a series of heat sources from satellite imagery.

A light-magnitude earthquake was even reported in the sur­rounding Tver region.

The head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinforma­tion, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Telegram that in addition to its own ammunition, including Grad rockets, Russia had also started to store North Korean missiles in Toropets.

