Ukraine will lose war if US cuts funding – Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News late on Tuesday that Ukraine would lose the war if Washington, its main military backer, pulled funding.

The Ukrainian leader said it would be “very dangerous if we lose unity in Europe, and what is most important is unity between Ukraine and the United States”.

US President-elect Donald Trump has campaigned on a promise to end US in­volvement in wars and instead use taxpayers’ money to improve Americans’ lives.

He has said he will bring the Rus­sia-Ukraine war to an end within 24 hours, without saying how.

“If they will cut, I think we will lose,” Zelensky told Fox News.

“Of course anyway we will stay, we will fight, we have our production but it is not enough to prevail and it think it is not enough to survive.”

Asked if Trump would be able to influ­ence Putin to end the war, Zelensky replied: “It will not be simple but yes he can because he is stronger than Putin.

“Putin is weaker than the United States. The President of the United States has the strength, authority and weapons, and he can decrease the price of energy resources.”

Many Republicans want US taxpayer funding for Ukraine to stop.

Senator JD Vance, who will be Trump’s vice-president, has regularly objected to pro­viding arms to Ukraine, saying the US lacks the manufacturing capacity.

Earlier this year, he told the Munich Se­curity Conference that Europe should wake up to the US having to “pivot” its focus to East Asia.

It is a feeling also held by many voters, with 62% of Republicans telling a Pew Research poll that the US had no responsi­bility to support Ukraine in the war against Russia.

On Tuesday, Ukraine fired US-supplied longer-range missiles at Russian territory for the first time, a day after the US gave permission for their use.

US President Joe Biden has also agreed to give Ukraine anti-personnel land mines, a US defence official told the BBC