USAID presents 104 motorcycles to GHS, CHAG

The United States Agency for International Develop­ment (USAID) last Thurs­day handed over 104 motorcycles to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG) to enhance primary healthcare delivery nationwide.

Of the total, GHS received 90 motorcycles while CHAG took delivery of 14, all aimed at bridg­ing transportation gaps that hinder prompt health service delivery, especially in rural and underserved areas.

The USAID Ghana Mission Director, Ms Kimberly Rosen, who presented the donation, said it formed part of the Agency’s five-year Integrated Health Part­nership (IHP) project, which seeks to strengthen healthcare services at the primary level.

“Community outreach is the backbone of Ghana’s primary health care system, but without reliable transport, health workers cannot reach the households that need them most.

This donation will support life-saving services like antenatal care, malaria prevention, nutrition counselling, and child welfare services,” she stated.

Ms Rosen noted that the gesture builds upon the longstanding collaboration between the U.S. government and Ghana’s health sector.

“In the past three years alone, we’ve donated over 300 motorcy­cles, 22 vehicles, and more than 3,000 electronic tablets to enhance service delivery,” she revealed.

She also referenced investments in boats for riverine regions and the provision of maternal and child health equipment worth $1.7 million for northern Ghana within the same period.

Emphasising USAID’s broader strategy of moving “from aid to trade” through commercial diplomacy, she cited innovative partnerships with American firms such as Zipline, whose drones were transforming medicine deliv­ery across Ghana.

Ms Rosen commended the dedication of Ghana’s community health workers and district health directors, describing them as vital to achieving universal health cov­erage (UHC).

Receiving the donation on behalf of the GHS, the Director of Health Administration and Support Services, Dr Ebo Ham­mond, expressed gratitude for the timely intervention.

“This support is more than just the handover of mobility equip­ment. It’s a significant investment in our health system. A motorbike with a vaccine carrier and a nurse on it can save lives.”

He explained that many rural areas remain inaccessible by car, making motorcycles a vital means for delivering vaccines, conducting health education, and responding to public health emergencies.

Dr Hammond further lauded USAID’s broader contributions, especially in the supply of medi­cal-grade oxygen.

“During COVID, hospitals had to travel over 1,800 kilometres to access oxygen. Thanks to USAID, this has been reduced to 850 km, and with 10 new liquid oxygen plants being installed, that number will soon drop below 400 km,” he noted.

The Executive Director of CHAG, Dr Peter Yeboah, also highlighted the significance of the donation in reducing maternal and child mortality—key priorities on both national and global health agendas.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH