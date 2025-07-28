Veep opens PANAFEST Emancipation 2025, urges generational storytelling

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, officially opened the 2025 PANAFEST and Emancipation Day celebrations at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast, calling on parents to involve their children in the event to help them understand the past and carry the legacy forward.

Addressing a vibrant crowd, the Vice President emphasized the importance of generational storytelling in preserving African history and identity. “Let us en­sure our children are part of this celebration—not just as observers, but as keepers of our shared sto­ries,” she said.

She also acknowledged the support of traditional leaders and pledged her continued commit­ment to PANAFEST, describing it as a cause deeply close to her heart.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, in her opening remarks, urged Africans to liberate them­selves from lingering legacies of colonial exploitation and psycho­logical inferiority rooted in the transatlantic slave trade.

“This is not just a celebration; it is a call for reparative justice and a reawakening of African conscious­ness,” she stated.

She highlighted the enduring economic and social impact of slavery and colonialism on Africa’s development and called for a unified rejection of dependency systems.

The Minister also reiterated the government’s support for the Black Star Experience, describing it as a cornerstone of Ghana’s cultural tourism strategy.

“We envision Ghana not only as the gateway to the continent but also as the spiritual homeland of all people of African descent,” she said.

The celebrations drew partici­pation from the Oguaa Traditional Council, the Central Regional House of Chiefs, and various members of the African diaspora, underscoring a collective com­mitment to honouring ancestral resilience and shaping a future built on dignity, justice, and cul­tural pride.

Central Regional Minister, Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, encouraged attendees to move beyond grief and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. “Let us draw lessons from our painful history and make our ancestors proud by building a stronger, more united future,” he said.

The event featured drumming, traditional dances, and vibrant performances, with speeches from diaspora group representa­tives, UNESCO officials, diplo­mats, and Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhene of Oguaa, all contributing to the event’s solemn yet celebratory tone.

PANAFEST, established to cel­ebrate the strengths and resilience of African peoples, continues to serve as a beacon for healing, re­membrance, and unity across the African continent and its diaspora.

