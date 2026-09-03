Veep praises Deputy Agric Minister for promoting made in Ghana products

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has commended the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, for actively promoting made in Ghana rice and other locally produced foods.

In a social media post on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang praised him for encouraging Ghanaians to support locally produced food.

“I applaud John Dumelo for actively promoting the use of made-in-Ghana rice and other locally produced foods,” she stated.

The Vice President urged Ghanaians to increasingly consume what they produce and produce what they consume.

According to her, choosing locally produced food supports hardworking Ghanaian farmers, strengthens local businesses, keeps more value within the economy and creates jobs along the agricultural value chain.

She noted that the government would continue to support increased agricultural production through initiatives such as the Feed Ghana Programme.

However, she stressed that government efforts must be supported by the choices consumers make.

“Government action must be matched by our choices as consumers,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated.

She, therefore, encouraged Ghanaians to take pride in consuming products produced locally.

“Let us proudly consume what Ghana produces,” she added.

By: Jacob Aggrey