Venture into international markets to boost revenue -Dzifa Gomashie urges local beverage coys

Companies operating in the country’s beverage industry must look beyond the local market and target international markets to increase their production to raise more revenue, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has stated.

According to her, expanding into the West African, African and global markets would not only increase the industry’s contribution to economic growth but also showcase Ghana’s cultural identity through locally produced beverages.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, at the 9th Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) held in Accra on Friday, Ms Gomashie said the beverage sector was a significant contributor to tourism, employment, and cultural promotion.

“I encourage everyone here, not only to aspire to win the Ghanaian market but to conquer West Africa, Africa and the world,” she stated.

The awards, organised by Global Media Alliance, was on the theme: “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry.”

Ms Gomashie called for increased collaboration among stakeholders in the beverage sector to build a vibrant industry that would serve as a bridge between tourism, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.

“Together, we can shape a future where locally made beverages are not just enjoyed at home in Ghana, but also showcased proudly to the world as symbols of Ghana’s creativity, equality, quality and culture,” she said.

She noted that beverages produced in Ghana reflected the rich diversity and ingenuity of the country’s regions and told the story of Ghana’s heritage and modern innovation.

“We at the Ministry understand and appreciate the link between the beverage industry and our tourism and hospitality sectors. Beverages, especially those made in Ghana, tell the story of our land, our culture and our people,” she said.

Ms Gomashie commended the Global Media Alliance for sustaining the awards scheme and recognising excellence in the sector.

“This scheme does not just recognise excellence, but builds an ecosystem of consumer confidence that directly benefits tourism,” she stated, congratulating all awardees and encouraging them to keep promoting Ghana “one sip at a time.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Mr Ernest Boateng, said the GBA was established in 2017 by his outfit to honour excellence and innovation across the beverage value chain.

“At Global Media Alliance, we believe that excellence is intentional and born from vision, sustained by innovation, and realised through hard work and collaboration,” he said.

He disclosed that Global Media Alliance, last year, hosted the first-ever Beverage Industry forum to bring together policymakers and entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for promoting Ghanaian beverages internationally.

He said the introduction of categories such as bar and bartender of the year underscored GBA’s commitment to fostering ingenuity and innovation within the beverage value chain.

Some of the winners were product of the Year – Bel Cola; Fruit Drink of the Year – Happy Delight Fruit Drink; Beer of the Year – Heritage Beer; CSR Company of the Year – Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana; and Liqueur of the Year – Sahara Solace.

Other awardees were: Water of the Year – Bel Aqua Mineral Water; Cocoa/Chocolate Product of the Year – Vitamilk Double Choco; New Beverage of the Year – Verna Active Sports Water; Indigenous Beverage Brand of the Year – Koa Natural; and Manufacturing Company of the Year – Twellium Industrial Company Limited.

