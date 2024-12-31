Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia , 90 others receive national honours

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia 90 other distinguished personalities whose exploits and achievements have contributed to the development of society have been honoured at the National Honours and Awards 2024, and Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service held in Accra on Monday.

He was awarded the Order of the Star of Ghana, Officer Awardee Division for his sterling leadership in the digital transformation which had modernised Ghana’s economy and strengthened its resilience.

The order awardees include Professor Ato Essuman, Nana Susubiribi, Justice Anin Yeboah, Sam Okudzeto, Akosua Frema Opare and Dr Ernest Kwamina Addison who were conferred with the Order of the Star of Ghana.

Also Ambassador Mercy Yvonne Debrah-Karikari, Mr Ibrahim Magassa and Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu were conferred with the Order of the Volta, Companion Division, while Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena, Public Service, Prof Paul Kwame Nyame, Health/Public Service, Dr James Orleans-Lindsay, Real Estate and Construction, Bright Appiah, Civil Society and Child Advocacy, Eric Ebo Acquah, Real Estate and Landscaping, Dr Richard Kwadwo Odor, Health and Public Service, Dr Kofi Nsiah Poku, Business and Health, Dr Stephen Saforo Yirenkyi, Spatial Planning and Public Service, Dr Patrick Bamph Owiredu, Health andPublic Service, Kwaw Paintsil Ansah, Creative Arts, Erastus Asare Donkor, Media and Journalism, Margaret Anane-Agyei, Education and Counselor, Mercy Naa Aforwa Needjan, Market Development, Salma Salifu, Creative Arts and Fashion, Mr Herbert A. Mensah, Sports and Development, Yaw Debra Ofori, Education and Advocacy, Kwesi A. Busia, Transport and Innovation and Dr Janet Ampadu Fofie, Public Service were conferred with the Order of the Volta, Member Division.

Also in that division were Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Public Service, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Public Service Dr Bryan Acheampong, Public Service, John Peter Amewu, public service, Joe Osei Owusu, Public Service, Francis Asenso Boakye, Public Service, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Public Service, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Public Service, Brig Gen Emmanuel Okyere, Public Service, Edward Asomani, Public Service, DCOP (Rtd) David Senanu Eklu, Public Service, Dr Joseph Kojo Tambil, Health, Prof Henry Nii Adziri Wellington, Architecture, Education and Public Service, Prof E.H.K. Akaho, Science and Technology, Rev Prof Gilbert Ansre, Religion and Publishing, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Public Service, Dominic Nitiwul, Public Service, Ambrose Dery, Public Service, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Public Service, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Public Service, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Public Service, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Public Service, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Public Service, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Public Service and Mavis Hawa Koomson, Public Service.

For the Grand Medal Division, the awardees were Mariama Mahama, Education, Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, Education, Philippa Larsen – Education, Albert K. Frimpong, Sports. Ayishetu Adam, Sports, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, Media and Media Education, Dr Fareeda Adusei Wilson, Health and Public Service, Dr Nick Danso Abiam Adjei, Business and Entrepreneurship, Mrs Mawunyo Kuma Yakor-Djabah , Advocacy, Dr Jemima Araba Dennis-Antwi, Health, Davies Narh Korboe, Public Service and Dr Evans Agbeme Dzikum, Public Service.

Mr Marcus Garvey the foremost Pan Africanist was honoured posthumously with the Order of the Star of Ghana, Member Division.

In addition to these personalities, seven organisations were conferred with honours under the Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service.

They were the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Prisons Service, the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, the United Nations Development Programme, China-Africa Development Fund and the International Organisation for Migration.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on the recipients of this year’s National Honours and Awards and Presidential Honours for Distinguished Service to use their recognition as a catalyst for further accomplishments.

He said it was important for the honourees to see the feat chalked as symbols of triumph over adversity, service over self, and hope over despair.

“To our honourees, let this recognition inspire you to reach even greater heights. Your contributions have catalysed and transformed our society, and you embody the very best of Ghana,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the outstanding contributions of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as someone whose leadership in digital transformation had modernised Ghana’s economy and strengthened its resilience.

In addition, he noted that individuals such Dr Ernest Addison’s role in steering the financial sector during challenging times could not be overlooked.

Nana Akufo-Addo used the occasion to pay tribute Mr Marcus Garvey who was awarded posthumously for his Pan-African ideals which continued to inspire unity and self-determination among Africans worldwide.

“Today is not just about the honourees; it is about what they represent. Their stories remind us of the values that make us strong as a people—fortitude, integrity, and unity,” he stressed. .

President Akufo-Addo appealed Ghanaians from all walks of life to contribute towards building a nation “where every child has a future, every worker has dignity, and every citizen has a voice.”

He concluding that the achievements celebrated today served as the foundation for country’s ambitious reforms in governance, education, and industry towards self-reliance, stressing that “Together, we can build a nation that stands as a beacon of hope for Africa and the world.”

BY CLIFF EKUFUL